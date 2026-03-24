New data from SmartAsset highlights how much where you live affects what it means to be middle class. The income needed to qualify as “middle class” varies widely by state, from about $39,400 in Mississippi to nearly $70,000 in Massachusetts. The study defines middle-class households as those earning between two-thirds and twice the state’s median household income.

For many people in Washington, this confirms what they already know: it takes more to be considered middle class here. In Washington, a household needs at least $66,259 a year to reach the lower end of middle-class status. The upper limit is $198,778, with the median household income at $99,389. This puts Washington among the top 10 states where you need the highest income to be middle class, just behind the Northeast and California.

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The Cost of Being Middle Class in North Central Washington

For families in the Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington, these numbers feel very real. Our area may be more affordable than Seattle or Bellevue, but rising housing costs, grocery prices, and daily expenses still make it hard to get by. In some parts of the Southern US, a $60,000 income might feel comfortably middle-class, but here in the Evergreen State, it often means choosing between paying rent, covering utilities, or saving for the future.

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Across the country, the Northeast has the highest middle-class income levels, while the South has the lowest. This gap shows how local factors, such as housing and job markets, shape what it means to feel comfortable. As Washington grows, these numbers remind us that living in our beautiful valley and being part of strong communities comes with a cost. For many local workers, small business owners, and young families, reaching that $66,000 mark is a daily challenge and a goal that helps keep our valley moving forward.

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