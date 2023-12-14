Washington Obsessed with This Unusual Bath & Body Works Candle

I don't know about you, but I love smelling all the smells at Bath and Body Works. Candles, lotions, soaps, and more to make your home and yourself feel and smell amazing.

Each state seems to have the same love just in different scents.

What's Washington State's Signature Bath and Body Works Smell?

Let's take a look at the smells and see what other states love as well!

Japanese Cherry Blossom

11 States like Oregon and Idaho LOVE the Japanese Cherry Blossom Smell.

With this Scent being one of the oldest smells on the list and most loved, this smell brings me back to the 90's and getting a three pack (shower gel, lotion and body spray) to enjoy. Now we can get it in a shampoo!

Eucalyptus & Spearmint

4 States in total love this smell. California being on that list.

With a love for the calming effects that Eucalyptus and Spearmint bring to your senses, it's not hard to understand why.

Warm Vanilla Sugar

This is no "Simple" vanilla smell and 4 states like Alaska and Vermont agree!

A staple smell if you will, will dazzle and warm your fragrances. Warm Vanilla Sugar makes me want cookies!

A Thousand Wishes

3 States including Nevada agree that, A Thousand Wishes is a must in their home.

I am a sucker for beautiful packaging and this fragrance definitely brings shine to your senses and aesthetic.

Champagne Toast

3 states call this one their favorite, I call this my favorite as well!

I love a great sparkly feeling when smelling candles, lotion, you name it and Champagne Toast does it for me!

But what's Washington State's favorite Bath and Body Works Fragrance?!

Drum roll Please... ... ...

Coffee and Whiskey Fragrance is Washington's Favorite from Bath and Body Works!

How fitting, I wonder if it has anything to do with our love for Starbucks? Not sure but I can get on the coffee and whiskey scent train too! Would be a great fall scent!

What's your favorite scent? Did it make the list?

