Online shopping is convenient, but it also comes with risks. As sites like Amazon and TikTok Shop grow, more unreliable sellers and scams appear, making it harder to shop safely. To keep your money safe, it helps to shop carefully and think things through.

The Psychology of Spending

Financial experts, like those at AARP, say that good online shopping starts with a plan . Think of online stores like a grocery trip: make a list and stick to it. Your mood matters too. Shopping when you are hungry or tired makes it easier to buy things you do not need. If a website tries to rush you with a countdown, take a break. Put the item in your cart and check back in a day. This helps you avoid buying on impulse.

Deconstructing "Deals"

Do not assume that a sale price is always a good deal. Use price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa to check the price history. Also, do not pay too much attention to labels like "Best Seller" or "Amazon’s Choice." Sellers can buy these badges, or they might be awarded by an algorithm that prioritizes sales numbers over quality. These labels do not always mean the product is the best.

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Spotting the Scammer Red Flags

Descriptions: Always read the full product description. If you see lots of grammatical mistakes or sentences that do not make sense, it is a sign that the product might be fake or part of a scam.

Search Results: The first products you see are usually marked as "Sponsored" or "Featured." This just means the seller paid to have them appear first. It does not mean they are better than other products.

Reviews: Do not rely only on the overall star rating, since it can be boosted by fake reviews. This is huge. Look at the one-star reviews to spot common problems, like items breaking or shipping delays.

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