Parvovirus B19 Spreading In Washington Here Are The Symptoms

Residents of Washington need to be aware that Parvovirus B19 is increasing and spreading throughout Washington and other states across America. This virus is a typical child illness that can cause a rashing face, also known as "slap cheeks disease." Source: Newsweek

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF THE PARVOVIRUS B19?

For adults:

The virus can cause intense joint pains in your body, and complications can occur in people with weakening immune systems or blood disorders. This particular infection during pregnancy could increase your risk of possibly having a miscarriage.

Even though the disease can be considered mild for some individuals, symptoms such as Headache, fever, sore throat, joint pains, rashes, and cough are still possible.

WHERE WILL YOU SEE THE PARVOVIRUS B19 RASH ON YOUR BODY?

Parvovirus B19 rashes are usually seen on the buttocks, legs, chest, arms, and back. They can be very itchy and typically last 7 to 10 business days.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WASHINGTON RESIDENTS LOOK FOR WHEN DESCRIBING THE VIRUS?

Joint pain from the infection lasts one to three weeks but can last a month.

Washington residents are also told to keep in mind that if they are victims of leukemia or other cancers, organ transplants, HIV infections, or blood disorders, such as sickle cell, they are at risk of increased complications.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU EXPERIENCE THESE SYMPTOMS?

You were asked to immediately go to your closest hospital and get the proper help you need; please take this seriously.

