The Pacific Northwest offers excellent fish-and-chip options. How do our region's best seafood restaurants compare to other notable fish and chip locations in New England, the eastern seaboard, and California?

Fish and Chips are known as the national dish of the United Kingdom.

Fish and chips first gained popularity in England during the 1860s. Interestingly, this dish was served at Buckingham Palace in the 1600s as the regular Friday dinner for Queen Elizabeth II. In London, establishments that serve fish and chips, known as "chippers," have long been considered the gold standard. Although I've never been to London to try British fish and chips, I have sampled several restaurants in Washington. Here are my five favorite fish-and-chip restaurants in our state.

Who set out to find the best Fish & Chips in America?

Food Republic ranked the best fish fry in the United States, and three restaurants from the Pacific Northwest made the list. Two are from Oregon, and one is from Washington (a place I hadn’t heard of until now, but it is now on my list to try).

Three PNW Restaurants Named Best Fish & Chips in the United States

Here are the two Oregon restaurants that made the short list of "Where to Find the Absolute Best Fish and Chips in America."

Squatchsami

Newport, Oregon, is considered the heart of the Oregon Coast. Located just 25 minutes north of Newport, Gleneden Beach offers a fantastic food truck with a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean. Be sure to visit Squatchsami at 7755 North Coast Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, OR!

Horse Brass Pub

Founded in 1976, BackHorse Brass Pub consulted two Brits to set their menu in Portland’s artsy and quirky Southeast Belmont neighborhood.

“You'll be treated to a 20-ounce British Imperial pint and the crispiest fried fillet you can imagine. -Food Republic”

Horse Brass Pub (4534 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR)

Now, the one Washington restaurant that made the short list of “...Best Fish and Chips in America"

Pacific Inn Pub

This fish-and-chips dive bar was founded in Seattle's Fremont District in 1981. A recent online review highlighted the excellent service and delicious fish and chips, which are relatively inexpensive compared to other places. Please note, this is a 21+ establishment.

The batter is a bit non-traditional; it's peppery and crisp in a way that I love compared to the more traditional beer battering. -Food Republic

PacInnPub.com (3501 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA)

