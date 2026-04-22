As subscription costs go up, people are paying closer attention to what they keep. In a recent Reddit thread with over 4,000 replies, users agreed that the best subscriptions in 2026 are those that offer real value, unique content, or clear benefits. In Washington and the Wenatchee Valley, people tend to agree on a few subscription types worth keeping.

Subscriptions That Help You Save Money

The most popular subscription wasn’t a streaming service, but Costco Executive. My family fully takes advantage of this Costco membership, even getting an annual kickback, and uses it to purchase more groceries and other items. People like that the 2% cash back and gas savings can cover the membership cost.

Walmart+ also got good reviews, especially in rural areas, for its same-day delivery and gas discounts.

At pharmacies, CVS’s CarePass stood out because it costs $5 but gives back $10 in store credit each month.

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Some subscriptions are especially useful for certain groups:

YouTube Premium: Even though prices have gone up, many people say ad-free viewing is the one luxury they won’t give up. I pay a premium, and I'm glad I do.

Spotify Premium: It remains the top choice for daily music, and now offers audiobooks. I discover so many different music groups/artists and podcasts through this great premium plan.

The Criterion Channel: Movie fans appreciate its carefully selected films and the coupons for physical media.

Dropout TV & Nebula: These platforms focus on creators and are praised for affordability and unique, high-quality content.

Not listed: My favorites, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime. My family seems to have come to rely on these streaming platforms.

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Free Perks You May Not Know About

If you’re trying to save money in Washington, remember your library card.

With services like Kanopy and Hoopla, you can get free movies and audiobooks.

PBS Passport is also popular for its low yearly fee and excellent educational shows.

What’s worth keeping in 2026?

The trend is clear: people are moving away from accidental subscriptions and choosing ones on purpose. Whether it’s NYT Games for a daily mental break or Apple One to bundle family services, the subscriptions that survive the 2026 budget audit are those that offer more than just fluff. They provide a service that pays for itself in time, peace of mind, or real savings.

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