Pet owners typically provide their dogs with a variety of options for both wet and dry food. What human food is okay? Let's jump in.

What Human Food is suitable for dogs

Cooked White Rice

Rice contains carbs for energetic activity. This human food can help your dog’s upset stomach.

Remember to prepare the rice bland.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Be sure not to confuse this with brown rice. That causes their blood sugar to rise!

Bite-sized carrots

Carrots are packed with vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, and more. Keep the carrots bite-sized - so they don’t choke.

Eggs

Eggs should never be served raw. Don’t mix in milk or butter, since most dogs are lactose intolerant.

Shrimp

Moderation is key. NOTE: It’s best to steam them thoroughly. Be sure to remove the shell to prevent choking. Don’t cook it in oils or butter because that provides unnecessary fats.

Turkey

Turkey is acceptable for dogs to eat. However, note that cooking the turkey plain - without butter, salt, pepper, herbs, or spices is necessary because you can upset the digestive system and damage the pancreas. NOTE: Remember to check for bones.

Broccoli

They can eat it - raw and cooked.

IMPORTANT NOTES: Ensure it is cooked plain, without oils or seasonings, and cut into small pieces to prevent choking. Also, the florets of the broccoli contain isothiocyanates, which can cause digestive issues in large amounts.

Overweight? Serve Blueberries

Blueberries are low in sugar because they are composed of nearly all water. Since they are bite-sized, they make a great treat.

Salmon

Make sure it’s cooked without any seasonings, extra oils, lemon, or butter. It's also essential for owners to remove any small bones. NOTE: Dogs who eat raw salmon may be at risk of parasites.

Cheese

It is one of the few dairy products dogs can eat in moderation.

Here’s what human food is questionable

Peanut Butter

Veterinarians recommend feeding them in moderation. Vets recommend plain, unsalted peanut butter.

Here’s what human food is BAD for your dog

Chocolate. Most of us know that Chocolate isn’t good for dogs.

Why?

Cyber Pet says it contains theobromine and caffeine. Dogs are unable to metabolize those chemicals and will experience dire symptoms if they do.

The varieties that cause even more damage are chocolate containing cocoa powder and unsweetened baker's chocolate, as they are more concentrated.

No Avocado’s

Because it contains a fungicidal toxin called persin that causes vomiting, blockage in the heart, and can even kill them.

Ice Cream

Many dogs are lactose intolerant. Ice cream is often filled with sugar or sweeteners, which can be highly toxic to dogs.

Grapes And Raisins

These are very toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure and be fatal.

No Onions

Whether they are raw or cooked, they can do horrible things to their bodies, such as causing their red blood cells to rupture, which results in cutting off their oxygen flow , preventing them from breathing.

Lemons and Limes

The skin on both contains a substance called psoralen, which can be fatal.

Steer Clear Of Macadamia Nuts

Even a small serving could kill your dog.

No Cinnamon

It can cause skin and digestive irritation, as well as damage the inside of their mouths.

Garlic. Good for you, not for your dog

Garlic contains thiosulfate, which can cause damage to red blood cells.

Caffeine

For dogs, caffeine contains the toxic substance theobromine, which causes vomiting, elevated heart rate, increased blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, tremors, hyperthermia, seizures, and collapse.

