I take great pride in being a resident of the Pacific Northwest. Living in this region brings me peace of mind, as I feel that my town offers a safe environment for my family. Regardless of where you are reading this article, the town you call home impacts the risks you take.

‘Some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm.’ -Wallethub

WalletHub just released a new “Safest Cities in America” survey.

If you don’t see your city or town, it's because only the top 150 most populated American cities qualified for the survey, highlighting the focus on the largest urban areas. Including the two most populated cities in each state ensures a comprehensive overview, which helps the audience feel that the survey considers key regions and communities.

In all, 182 cities were put under the microscope. We looked at how they scored the survey.

WalletHub looks into these three key factors:

1 - Home & Community Safety

2 - Natural Disaster Risk

3 - Financial Safety

WalletHub gives a deeper peek into how they scored their findings:

‘We evaluated those dimensions using 41 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety.’

Canva Canva loading...

The TOP THREE Safest cities in America

1 - Nashua, NH

2 - Columbia, MD

3 - South Burlington, VT

Ten cities from the Pacific Northwest made the survey

20 - Boise, ID

27 - Nampa, ID

41 - Missoula, MT

43 - Vancouver, WA

------------

50 - Salem, OR

63 - Spokane, WA

------------

100 - Billings, MT

148 - Portland, OR

-------------

158 - Seattle, WA

161 - Tacoma, WA

The BOTTOM THREE American Cities from the survey

180 - San Bernardino, CA

181 - Fort Lauderdale, FL

182 - St. Louis, MO

INFO: Wallethub.com