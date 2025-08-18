A lot of us are squeezing in one more trip before summer ends. AAA revealed the top destinations here in the U.S. are Seattle, Orlando, and New York City, while Vancouver, Canada, leads the international destinations.

Plan to fly in or out of SeaTac? Here’s what you can’t bring on a plane.

​​SeaTac (Seattle-Tacoma International Airport) has an updated list of items you cannot bring on board a plane.

This includes:

SeaTac via Canva SeaTac via Canva loading...

Weapons - This includes firearms, ammunition, realistic replica weapons, and items like swords, knives (even pocket knives), and stun guns.

Explosives - Fireworks, ammunition, and other explosive materials are prohibited.

Large quantities of liquids, aerosols, and gels in carry-on luggage. - Items larger than 3.4 ounces (100ml) generally must be packed in checked luggage. Exceptions include medications, baby formula, and breast milk, but they must be declared at security.

Traveling via Canva Traveling via Canva loading...

Flammable substances, including some chemicals and pressurized containers, are also prohibited. - This includes lighter fluid, camping fuel, spray paint, and other flammable chemicals.

Certain tools, sharp objects. Knives, razors, and tools that could be used as weapons are generally not allowed in carry-on bags.

Items That Could Be Confused as Weapons - Realistic-looking toy guns, fake explosives, and other items that might cause alarm are prohibited.

TSA vis Canva TSA via Canva loading...

Other Prohibited Items - Bear spray, mace, and some self-defense sprays are also banned.

Excessive Liquids - Aerosol products like hairspray and deodorant are permitted in carry-on bags, but the total amount cannot exceed 70 oz (68 fluid ounces) per person, and no single container can be larger than 18 oz.

Lithium Batteries - Power banks and other devices with lithium-ion batteries are typically restricted to carry-on luggage.

Baggage claim via Canva Baggage claim via Canva loading...

Edibles - While not explicitly prohibited by TSA, edibles should be packed discreetly in checked luggage, and it is not recommended to bring them on international flights.

Items That Trigger Alarms - Anything that causes an alarm during the screening process may be subject to additional screening or may not be allowed through the checkpoint.

DECODED: Here's What the Codes Mean That Flight Attendants Use While Flying If you've ever heard flight attendants using code words during your flight, they're trying to convey a message to another flight attendant without the passengers knowing. Here are the meanings of the codes so you're in the know from now on while traveling. We found this list via the NY Post , by the way. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz