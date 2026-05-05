If you’re planning a weekend in Seattle or a summer getaway to the award-winning wine country in Walla Walla, you know that finding a good deal makes any trip more exciting. In 2026, the best ways to save on travel have changed.

To save more for wine tastings or mountain gear, learn how the Sunday Rule works.

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The Sunday Sweet Spot

Recent data shows that Sunday is the best day to book your stay. If you reserve on a Sunday afternoon or evening, you can save 15% to 20% compared to booking on a busy Friday or Saturday. As the weekend ends and fewer people are searching, hotels often lower their prices to fill empty rooms.

Timing Your Stay

Sunday is not just the best day to book—it’s often the cheapest day to check in for trips within the U.S. With weekend travelers leaving and business guests not yet arriving, checking in on Sunday can be up to 24% less expensive than arriving on Friday.

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The "BE-CALM" Strategy

If you want both flexibility and savings, try the "Book Early, Check Again Last Minute" (BE-CALM) method recommended by travel experts:

Book a refundable room a few months in advance to lock in a rate. For trips not during big events or holidays, the best discounts—sometimes up to 26%—often appear about 2 weeks before your stay. The Re-Book: Check back on a Sunday and check prices again within those two weeks. If the rate is lower, re-book and cancel your first reservation. If your schedule is flexible, aim for January or the "shoulder seasons"—late spring (April to May) and early autumn (September to October). These months offer the lowest annual rates and fewer crowds, making it the perfect time to explore Washington’s beauty.

Top Items Stolen From Hotels According to travelawaits.com , the hotels know that you are slipping a few things into your suitcases when you leave. Some staff even admit that they see you. Below are the top items that hotel owners and staff say are stolen by their guests. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio