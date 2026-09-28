Greeting etiquette has shifted more than most people realize. Cheek kisses and hug hellos used to be the default for anything beyond a first meeting, and plenty of people never liked it. That kind of greeting might still happen in Europe, but here in America, Personal space still matters.

Rule of thumb: Unless you're greeting a close friend or family member, skip any type of close physical contact and simply say hello," says etiquette coach Julia Esteve Boyd. A warm smile does the same job without the awkward half-second calculation of whether to lean in or step back.

Voicemails have aged out too. What once felt like a thoughtful gesture now reads more like homework — a message you have to sit through just to extract three sentences of actual information. A short text usually does the job faster and better.

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Digital Habits Nobody Actually Enjoys

Automatically saying yes to every request seems agreeable on the surface, but it tends to backfire into over-commitment and quiet resentment down the line. Tagging someone on social media without asking first falls into a similar trap — it feels friendly to the tagger, invasive to the person suddenly appearing in photos they didn't approve.

Replying "thanks" to an entire group email deserves its own retirement. Nobody's inbox needs a dozen identical notifications for something that could've been a single thumbs-up emoji or nothing at all.

The Habits That Feel Nice, But Aren't

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Apologizing for every small thing — bumping into a chair, asking a clarifying question — dilutes the word until it stops meaning anything. Showering someone with compliments can feel performative rather than genuine, especially when it happens constantly. Self-deprecation as a personality trait often reads as fishing for reassurance rather than genuine humility.

Showing up early to someone's home can catch a host mid-prep, still finishing dinner or getting dressed. And informal RSVPs — a vague "maybe" text instead of an actual answer — leave hosts scrambling on headcounts they need locked down.

For anyone in the Wenatchee Valley navigating dinner parties, group texts, or the next family gathering, this list is less about being rude and more about recognizing which "nice" gestures have quietly become the opposite. A little awareness goes further than good intentions alone.

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