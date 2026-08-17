A new survey from language-learning platform Preply asked 2,551 Americans across all 50 states which accents they find most attractive, and the results weren't close. The Southern accent took the top spot nationwide. At the state level, Louisiana came out on top, followed by Texas and California rounding out the top three.

There's a twist, though. Louisiana's accent is also one of the hardest in the country to understand — 46% of Americans admit they've struggled to communicate because of regional slang they didn't recognize.

Canva Canva

Where the Accents Actually Change

I recently found a startlingly detailed map of American English dialects, and it explains a lot about why some states dominate these surveys, and others barely register. West of the Rockies, accents stay fairly uniform — Seattle sounds a lot like Sacramento sounds a lot like Boise. Cross into the Midwest, the South, or the East Coast, though, and things splinter fast. New Orleans alone shifts accents block by block, depending on which neighborhood you're standing in.

That's part of why regional slang trips people up so often. Pittsburgh's "yinz" stumps 68% of Americans who've never heard it. Philadelphia's "jawn" confuses 63%.

Is the Southern Drawl Fading?

Here's the part that should worry accent enthusiasts: 28% of survey respondents believe social media and TikTok are flattening regional speech patterns, making everyone start to sound the same. A third blame people moving more freely between states. One slang term bucking that trend is "y'all" — over half of Americans now use it regularly, regardless of where they grew up.

For those of us out here in the Wenatchee Valley, our region's accent barely registers as distinct in national surveys like this one — the flattest, most neutral sound in American English, according to linguists. Maybe that's for the best. Nobody's ever struggled to understand a Washingtonian asking where the nearest coffee stand is.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2026 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll