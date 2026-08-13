Skincare routines and SPF get all the attention when people talk about aging. It's not the Sun you should worry about. A recent Reddit thread suggested the real culprits run a lot deeper. Older users shared what actually aged them, and the answers had less to do with wrinkles and more to do with the weight people carry for years without saying much about it.

Job stress paired with life stress came up again and again. So did straight-up burnout — the kind that doesn't lift just because you take a weekend off.

Pain and Grief Leave Marks You Can't See in a Mirror

Physical pain ages people too, and one commenter's story stuck out. Back issues since age 19, still dealing with them at 37, still getting dismissed by doctors because "you're young." That's not a small thing to carry for nearly two decades.

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Then there was the ER nurse who worked through COVID. Watching elderly patients die alone, terrified, while people outside the hospital wouldn't even wear a piece of cloth over their face. She said it aged her about ten years, and reading it, that number doesn't feel like an exaggeration. Grief does that. So does watching people refuse basic kindness when it mattered most.

Smoking from the teens into the 40s got its own blunt verdict: worst idea ever. Infidelity in a marriage came up too, along with the slow erosion of loving someone struggling with alcoholism — the kind of aging that happens quietly, one hard year at a time.

What This Means for the Rest of Us

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Reading through the thread, a pattern emerges. It's rarely one dramatic event that ages a person. It's the accumulation — stress stacked on stress, pain nobody takes seriously, grief with nowhere to go. For those of us in the Wenatchee Valley juggling work, family, and everything in between, the takeaway isn't complicated: the things that age us fastest are usually the ones we're too busy to name out loud.

30 Going On 80: Idahoans Share Hilarious Telltale Signs of Aging Locals discuss some obvious indicators that they are getting older.... and they are all too relatable! Gallery Credit: Stephanie Gull

Feeling Old Yet? Idahoans Share 15 More Hilarious Signs of Aging Apparently the first article was not enough, because Idahoans shared even more telltale signs of aging, and we are absolutely howling over these. Gallery Credit: Stephanie Gull