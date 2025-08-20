Chelan, Douglas Counties Host Statewide WSAC Meeting

Chelan and Douglas Counties are hosting counties from around the state as part of a statewide regional meeting.

The Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC) serves the state's counties. Its members include county commissioners, councilmembers, and executives from all 39 counties.

Field Trips Highlight Local Programs

Chelan County Commissioner Brad Hawkins said he and his fellow commissioners will take other commissioners from across the state on several field trips.

"We're going to tour our regional justice center, we've recently installed new medical sensors there," Hawkins said. "We're gonna travel to the Microsoft data center and Helion Energy sites."

Housing Initiatives in Wenatchee

Hawkins adds they will talk about the coordinated entry program in Wenatchee, which provides housing and shelter for residents. It utilizes connections for rental assistance, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, and a short-term emergency center.

Douglas County Courthouse and Wenatchi Landing Visit

Commissioners will go to Douglas County to go on a courthouse tour and the Wenatchi Landing area.

"It'll really be a great way to connect with commissioners all throughout the state of Washington and then hopefully put our best foot forward and show them the positive things we're doing in both Chelan and Douglas Counties."

The WSAC meeting occurs Aug. 27 and 28.