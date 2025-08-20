Wildlife agencies in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho are urging hunters to take precautions this fall and follow regulations to limit the spread of CWD, or Chronic Wasting Disease.

CWD is a fatal neurologic illness in deer, elk, moose, caribou, and other cervids. CWD is spread from animal to animal through feces, body fluids, and/or contaminated environments. Most animals with CWD appear normal until the fatal end stages of the disease, when they appear emaciated and lethargic with excessive salivation and urination. They also lose awareness and a fear of people. There is no cure for CWD, and the infection can only be confirmed through the tissue collected from the head of carcasses.

CWD was first detected last year in Spokane and Pend Oreille counties of Washington.It is found in 36 states and Canadian provinces. So far, no cases of CWD have been found in Oregon, so given the proximity to Washington and Idaho, the three states are amplifying the precautionary regulations.

It is not known if humans are at risk from CWD, but the WDFW says it is possible. To reduce exposure and to limit the transfer of the protein that causes CWD, hunters are urged to take the following steps:

Avoid harvesting any animal that appears sick or behaves strangely.

Wear eye protection and disposable gloves while field dressing game.

Thoroughly wash hands and equipment after processing carcasses.

Minimize handling parts where the CWD prions accumulate, including the brain, spinal cord, eyes, spleen, pancreas, tonsils, and lymph nodes.

Avoid cutting through bone, brain, or spinal cord.

Disinfect processing tools by soaking in household bleach (>2% free chlorine) at a 40% solution (with water) for a minimum of five minutes or a 10% solution for at least 30 minutes. Remove any tissue from tools before soaking, and rinse tools after soaking.

Safely discard inedible parts and any positive meat using one of the recommended methods listed on the WDFW website. Tissues from CWD-positive animals can contaminate the environment and infect other cervids. Do not dispose of infected materials on the landscape or feed to pets.

There are special rules for CWD management that apply in the state. The orange area is both the Mandatory Testing Region (MTR) and Transport Restriction Zone (TRZ): testing is mandatory in Region 1, and special transportation instructions are required to take carcasses outside of the 100 series GMUs. GMUs with one or more positive detections are displayed with orange cross-hatching. See the Important Information for Hunters webpage for updates on requirements for carcass transport.

Learn more about CWD through the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife webpage

