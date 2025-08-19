A lawsuit against Confluence Health for requiring the COVID vaccine has been thrown out of court.

Get our free mobile app

According to court documents, a group of 82 former Confluence staffers claimed they were the victims of religious discrimination when they were let go in 2021 for refusing the coronavirus vaccine required by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's pandemic emergency orders and Confluence.

The group sued in 2022 and Douglas County Judge Brian Huber dismissed the case due to a lack of legal grounds. In 2023, the group filed again. Huber dismissed the new lawsuit in court Friday.

Huber's order says Confluence did what it was supposed to do under the law to accommodate its employees' claims they could not accept the vaccination based on religious beliefs. He also granted a motion from Confluence to strike a sworn declaration from the record on behalf of the plaintiffs from Dr. Peter McCullough.

The former health workers could file an appeal as they did in their first lawsuit before the Washington Court of Appeals denied to review the finding.