"Homemade Pop Tarts powered the KC Chiefs O-Line"

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media -and mentioned an exclusive snack his offensive linemen ate this season. Coach Reid was at this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. The combine allows the best college football players to showcase what they do - in front of NFL coaches, including Andy Reid.

A well-known celebrity baked for the offensive linemen

The NFL Network’s Chris Simms interviewed Andy Reid - who casually mentioned that Taylor Swift baked homemade Pop-Tarts for Kansas City’s offensive line during their Super Bowl championship season.

Taylor Swift loves to bake in her spare time. The Today Show reported that she made cinnamon rolls for her boyfriend Travis Kelce back in October.

In the tweet, published by Chris Simms, Coach Andy jokingly mentioned his disappointment that he didn’t get any of the homemade pop-tarts.

You can bake homemade pop-tarts in your kitchen

I have to tell the truth. After reading about Taylor baking pop-tarts - I had to find a recipe and bake my own.

After checking out several homemade recipes - I found a great, hassle-free way you can bake your own tasty homemade pop tarts with this recipe from ThePioneerWoman.com. The batch will take 15 minutes to prep, and 15 minutes to bake. Everything included - you need just a half-hour time to enjoy six delicious homemade pop tarts.

INFO: NFL Network, The PioneerWoman.com

