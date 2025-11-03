Education experts at US News released their annual high school rankings for 2025. The publication reviewed more than 24,000 U.S. public high schools, of which 328 in Washington were included in its annual rankings. US News Top 10 high schools and top 10 high schools east of the Cascades (including one school from North Central Washington) are found below.

College Readiness 30% The percentage of 12th graders who took at least one AP or IB exam and earned a qualifying score. Earning a qualifying score counts three times more than just taking the exam.

State Assessment Proficiency 20% Students must achieve combined scores on state assessments to graduate.

State Assessment Performance 20% How state assessment scores compare to what U.S. News expected based on the number of students who are Black, Hispanic, or from low-income households.

Underserved Student Performance 10% Scores from state assessments for Black, Hispanic, and low-income students are compared to the average scores for other students in the state. The goal is to achieve equal or better scores for these groups.

College Curriculum Breadth 10% The percentage of 12th graders who took AP and IB exams and earned qualifying scores in different subjects. Taking more exams is better than taking fewer, up to a maximum of four exams. A qualifying score on an exam counts three times more than just taking the exam.