A 17-year-old boy is in jail for possessing sexual abuse material involving a minor.

Moses Lake Police Department Capt. Jeff Sursely said officers were in the process of a homicide investigation when they discovered a suspect had the material on his phone.

Police opened a separate investigation and executed a search warrant this morning in the 2100 block of Willow Street. A Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response team assisted officers in taking the male into custody.

Capt. Sursely said police are still investigating the homicide, and there is no further information available at this time.