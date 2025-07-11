Mobile Meals of Wenatchee has provided a home-delivered hot meal since 1971. The program was started by the Medical Auxiliary, a group of local physicians' wives who were concerned about the nutrition for patients when they returned home after a hospitalization.

Over 11, 000 meals were delivered in the greater Wenatchee area last year and as many as 19,000 in prior years. Coordinator Trish Belvins says the non-profit relies on grants and donations to provide the meal and home delivery by volunteers

"Mobile Meals is not age related so we serve all ages. Most of our recipients are seniors but they don't have to be."

The organization's annual fundraiser is Sunday (July 13th) at Columbia Grove Covenant Church in East Wenatchee. Gladsong Community Choir will perform a concert at 6pm with admission by donation. All proceeds will benefit the Mobile Meals program.

Who is eligible for the Mobile Meals program?

Individuals who may be homebound, recovering from surgery or have mobility challenges are eligible for the low-cost meals. Blevins will refer those who live outside the Mobile Meals service area to another program called Meals on Wheels.

Blevins says volunteers deliver the hot meals on weekdays and the volunteer may be a recipients only human contact each day. That's why volunteers are so loyal to the program and enjoy bringing a smile and the nutritious meal to someone.

The service can help some people stay in their own home as long as possible if they can't get out to shop or even stand to prepare a meal.

About 60 people are currently served each month, some receiving up to five daily meals per week, others on a less frequent schedule. The meals are provided at a basic cost of $5.50 but the fee can be reduced significantly on an individual basis. It includes an entree, a vegetable, a starch and a choice of fruit or desert.

Mobile Meals are prepared by the food service department at Confluence Health Hospital which also supports the program with office space for Blevins to manage the program and schedule volunteers and deliveries.

"Without Confluence Health, financially, there would be no way we could have the meals priced as low as $5.50 They make all of the food, donate the utilities and office space and that would be a huge expense, so a big shout out to Confluence and their continued partnership."

For more information and to register for the program or volunteer, visit MobileMealsOfWenatchee.org or call Blevins at (509) 433-3166.