Shouldn't we avoid using air conditioning on smoky days due to wildfire smoke in Washington?

Here are some tips to keep the air in your home clear of wildfire smoke.

Washington has faced poor air quality due to wildfires across the Western, Central, and Eastern regions. Today, smoke from a nearby wildfire caused air quality levels to decline throughout the day.

Last summer, we shared Indoor Air Quality Hacks during Wildfire Season.

Regardless of whether you live in an apartment, a condo, a house, or a ranch, you can use these tips to keep as much smoke out of your home as possible.

A popular question that has come up online is whether it is safe to use your air conditioner during wildfire season in North Central Washington.

Can you use an air conditioner in Washington State?

Yes, if you have central AC

Or if you use the window units that fit into the double-hung windows.

No, if you have portable air conditioning units, per the EPA.

If you have a portable air conditioner with a single hose, typically vented out of a window, do not use it in smoky conditions because it can result in more smoke being brought inside. Consider other cooling options like a fan or window air conditioner" - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA also notes that if you do have one of the portable AC units with two hoses, make sure that the seal between the window vent kit and the window is as tight as possible.

Below are even more tips to protect you and your family from wildfire smoke.

