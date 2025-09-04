The Wildcat Fire, burning 30 miles northwest of Naches, doubled in size to 5,542 acres with zero containment.

READ MORE: Lightning Sparks Multiple Wildfires in Adams and Grant Counties

Wildcat Fire Doubles in Size Overnight

Get our free mobile app

The lightning-caused fire forced Level 2 "Be Ready" evacuation notices for Goose Prairie and Bumping River Road residents. The blaze is burning in the William F. Douglas Wilderness portion of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in timber.

Pacific Crest Trail and Roads Closed

Due to extreme fire activity, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest closed multiple trails and roads near the blaze, including a section of the Pacific Crest Trail from the intersection of Three Lakes Trail to the Chinook Pass Trailhead at State Route 410.

Forest Service Road 1800 at Bumping Crossing is closed, along with Bumping Lake Road at SR 410.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 p.m. tonight, and officials warn there is an increased chance of fire activity picking up today due to winds shifting up the slope of the fire, and there is a slight chance for thunderstorms today.

Firefighting Crews and Resources Deployed

216 fire personnel are working the inferno, which includes hand crews, heavy equipment operators, dozers, tankers, and air support.