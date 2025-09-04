Wildland Fire in Ephrata Destroys One Home, Damages Another
A wildfire in Ephrata spread to structures, damaging one home and destroying another.
Get our free mobile app
Grant County Sheriff's Office said a wildfire started in the 2200 block of Basin St. Southwest around 12:30 p.m. The blaze closed Neva Lake Road and 18th Ave SW for about two hours.
Crews managed to gain control of the fire by 1 p.m, but the fire managed to destroy a home. The fire damaged another residence in the area.
Ephrata police officers and deputies removed a person from the destroyed home. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires
Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.
In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.
Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.
Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman