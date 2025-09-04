A wildfire in Ephrata spread to structures, damaging one home and destroying another.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said a wildfire started in the 2200 block of Basin St. Southwest around 12:30 p.m. The blaze closed Neva Lake Road and 18th Ave SW for about two hours.

Crews managed to gain control of the fire by 1 p.m, but the fire managed to destroy a home. The fire damaged another residence in the area.

Ephrata police officers and deputies removed a person from the destroyed home. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.