The Labor Mountain Fire, burning 13 miles northwest of Cle Elum in the Cle Elum Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, swells to 700 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning-sparked Labor Mountain Fire is burning in steep terrain in one of the drier areas of the Cle Elum Ranger District. A Complex Incident Management NW Team 3 will take command of the blaze Friday morning.

The public is asked to stay away from the area along Forest Roads 9703 and 9737 for public and firefighter safety.

The fire started Monday morning, and crews estimated it at 10 acres within one hour of detection. By Tuesday afternoon, the fire grew to 20 acres. Wednesday, fire officials estimated the blaze to 300 acres. Crews were pulled out due to safety concerns.

Firefighters did plan an aerial reconnaissance flight Thursday morning, but canceled it due to an inversion and lack of visibility. Two hand crews and a masticator are working to remove fuels along FS Rd 9703 with the fire moving to the east and to the south. 55 personnel are fighting the fire.