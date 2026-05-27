If you’ve noticed your grocery bill going up lately, you’re definitely not alone. The pain at the checkout is real, and for people in Washington, it’s now among the highest in the country.

A new report using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey shows which states have the highest grocery bills for families of four.

Washington Families Face Sky-High Supermarket Bills

Washington is the state with the sixth-highest amount, with the average family spending $335.71 a week on groceries. That’s $17,457 a year just at the supermarket. Hawaii ($389.66 a week) and Alaska ($383.62 a week) are at the top of the list, mainly because it’s expensive to get food there. But Washington’s high ranking reveals a broader affordability issue in our state.

Grocery shopping in Washington via Canva Grocery shopping in Washington via Canva loading...

Local Impact: From Puget Sound to the Wenatchee Valley

The Washington Roundtable reports that prices here are rising faster than in most other places. This isn’t just a big city problem; families throughout the Wenatchee Valley are feeling it too.

Here are the ten most expensive states for a family of four buying groceries:

The study turned up some surprises. For example, Mississippi is fifth on the list at $339.18 a week, even though the overall cost of living there is lower.

State Weekly Average Annual Total 1. Hawaii $389.66 $20,262 2. Alaska $383.62 $19,948 3. California $347.45 $18,067 4. Nevada $343.99 $17,887 5. Mississippi $339.18 $17,637 6. Washington $335.71 $17,457 7. Florida $335.24 $17,432 8. New Mexico $334.22 $17,379 9. Texas $333.98 $17,367 10. Louisiana $330.20 $17,170

High Prices Drive Surge in Food Bank Visits

The main point is that food insecurity is becoming more common. The Washington State Department of Agriculture says food bank visits have increased by nearly 90% over the past few years. For many families, keeping up with these national averages has gotten out of reach.

Struggling at the Checkout? These 10 Tips Could Save You Money at the Grocery Store With food costs for a family of four hitting $1,600 a month, relief feels far away. Here are 10 simple grocery hacks to lower your bill right away. Gallery Credit: Troy Dunken

America's Most and Least Affordable Grocery Stores This ranking comes from Consumer Reports , which basically filled up the same grocery cart at stores across the country, mixing name brands and store brands, then compared how each total stacked up against Walmart’s prices. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow