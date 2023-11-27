Report Says Washington Residents Have a Longer Life Expectancy

Will you live a longer life depending on where you live?

Yes, perhaps.

Federal data released in August of 2023, from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and the Census Bureau, found:

* Hawaii has the highest overall ranking of all 50 states (and the District of Columbia) with a life expectancy of 80.7 years.

The state of Washington came in 2nd overall!

Washington men lived an average of 76.9 years (2nd overall in the US, behind Hawaii.) Washington women lived an average of 81.6 years (3rd overall in the US, behind Hawaii and California.)

Minnesota, California, and Massachusetts are the other states in the Top Five for life longevity.

Each of these five states has access to great outdoor recreation - which results in more active residents.

Senior couple walking together by a lake monkeybusinessimages/Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

The average U.S. life expectancy overall has declined three years in a row to the latest average age of 77 years.

A big factor in the dip in life expectancy in our country - was the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

What does the study look at - in finding out what states are considered healthy and unhealthy?

The study is determined by measuring: Actual life expectancy at birth, in all 50 states and D.C. against eight healthy lifestyle metrics that look into:

* Diet

* Exercise

A study found that - compared to nonrunners - runners tended to live about three additional years, even if they run slowly or sporadically and smoke, drink, or are overweight. No other form of exercise that researchers looked at showed comparable impacts on life span. An Hour of Running May Adds 7 Hours to Your Life. An Hour of biking adds a day to your life.

Winter running exercise couple Maridav loading...

* Mental Well-Being

"Active aging" that promotes a longer life involves six important factors

* Physical

* Cognitive/Mental health

* Emotional

Four hugging and smiling children, view from below DragonImages/Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

* Environmental

* Social

* Spiritual health—can help increase longevity and quality of life. And having a positive mindset helps as well.

Presence of family is the biggest support gpointstudio/Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

According to university research, individuals who have negative attitudes about growing older - shorten their life expectancy by 7.5 years.

Other factors to play into the longevity of life include:

* Genetics

* Environmental Concerns

* Access to Health Care

Top 10 States for Longevity of Life

State Life Expectancy 1- Hawaii 80.7 2- Washington 79.2 3- Minnesota 79.1 4- California 79 5- Massachusettes 79 6- New Hampshire 79 7- Vermont 78.8 8- Oregon 78.8 9- Utah 78.6 10- Connecticut 78.4

Bottom 10 States for Longevity of Life

State Life Expectancy 42- New Mexico 75.1 43- Oklahoma 74.8 44- Arkansas 73.8 45- Tennessee 73.8 46- Kentucky 74.1 47- Alabama 73.5 48- Louisiana 73.1 49- West Virginia 73.2 50- Mississippi 71.9 51. Mississippi 72.8

The 10 states with the unhealthiest lifestyles are found to have the lowest life expectancies and are mainly in the Southeastern part of the US.

INFO: CDC, Fortune Magazine