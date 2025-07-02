If you're surprised to see that headline, you've probably never been to a handful of malls that still have the same foot traffic as they did in 1995! Scroll down and find a great place to grab a latte, a bite to eat, and some great clothes.

Here's TripAdvisor's Top Shopping Malls in Washington.

My local mall in the Wenatchee Valley ranks just beyond the top 30 rated malls in Washington.

#31 Wenatchee Valley Mall

Wenatchee Valley Mall CREDIT Wenatchee Valley Mall loading...

Built in 1973 on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. The Macy’s location still gets a good amount of foot traffic.

Here are the Top 25 rated malls in Washington, according to TripAdvisor.

#25 Capital Mall

Macy's, Best Buy, Red Robin, and over 120 other stores in Olympia.

#24 Vancouver Mall

Vancouver, WA’s hotspot with over 140 stores and an AMC movie theater.

#23 Tacoma Mall

Tacoma Mall CREDIT Tacoma Mall loading...

It is one of the state’s iconic malls, just off I-5.

#22 South Tacoma Antique Mall

They should make t-shirts saying, “We rank higher than Tacoma Mall on TripAdvisor!”

#21 Northtown Mall

I’ve spent many cold, frigid Saturdays inside this iconic Spokane Mall.

#20 Columbia Center

Columbia Center CREDIT Columbia Center loading...

Sing the '90s Tri-Cities radio jingle: “Columbia, Center, Columbia Center, We got you covered!”

#19 Great Wall Shopping Mall

Take the S.180th exit off 167 in Kent Valley, grab some coffee, and browse the shops

#18 The Shops at The Bravern

A collection of luxury shops on Bellevue’s NE 8th South & 112th Ave NE.

#17 City Centre

If you plan to visit Benaroya Hall or the 5th Avenue Theatre, consider parking here.

#16 River Park Square

Located by Spokane’s Riverfront Park. “When in doubt, shop. This was a terrific place to kill time, and still is.” -Brooke (via TripAdvisor)

#15 Bellis Fair

You’ll find friendly Bellingham and Canadian shoppers co-mingling and exchanging recipes.

#14 Kitsap Mall

Kitsap Mall CREDIT Kitsap Mall loading...

My childhood mall. TripAdvisor’s #1 thing to do in Silverdale (Kitsap County)

#13 Northgate Station

The modern name for North Seattle’s iconic Northgate Mall is America’s very first shopping mall.

#12 Redmond Town Center

“The ambiance is perfect…Lots of parking, and plenty of space to stretch your legs!” -Jason on TripAdvisor

#11 Kent Station

Another Kent Mall that made the list - take the State Route 516 (Willis Street) exit off 167.

#10 Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall

Thorpe Fruit & Antique Mal CREDIT Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall loading...

We’ve all seen this famous fruit stand, near Ellensburg on I-90.

#9 Spokane Valley Mall

I helped open this great mall in the late 90s (live radio remote) - still thriving today!

#8 Pacific Place

My favorite mall in Seattle with a great sky-lit atrium.

#7 Central Market - Poulsbo

I lived here in the late '90s - and I never thought of it as a mall - but just a great place to grab your groceries!

#6 Steam Plant Square

Steam Plant Square Steam Plant Square CREDIT Lory S Zimmerman loading...

This fabulous downtown Spokane location emerged after I left in the late 1990s.

#5 Westlake Center

The place to grab the Monorail to the Space Needle, or any Kraken home game.

#4 Alderwood Mall

Lynwood’s heritage mall. “Great Mall filled with great shops.” - Shiloh

#3 Westfield Southcenter

My tip? Trapper’s all-you-can-eat Sushi - my nearest experience to heaven on Earth.

#2 University Village

Located in the shadow of Husky Stadium. It's “Seattle's only outdoor lifestyle shopping center.”

#1 Bellevue Square

Bellevue Square CREDIT Bellevue Square via Facebook loading...

If malls are declining, you’d never know at Bell-Square. Go to the Milk Bar dessert stand on Nordstrom’s 2nd Floor and order the "Milk Bar Pie."

America's First Outdoor Pedestrian Shopping Mall