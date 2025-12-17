Here are six must-see Washington spots that you should experience at least once in your lifetime. These locations showcase the state's unique beauty and history, offering unforgettable experiences. Exploring these sites will give you a deeper appreciation for Washington's diverse landscapes and cultural heritage. Make sure to include these destinations on your travel list for an enriching adventure.

Rialto Beach

If the idea of rocky beaches, giant drift logs, and views of beautiful “seastack “offshore islands sounds appealing, then reserve a camping spot. Make time to see this beautiful Pacific vacation spot.

Snoqualmie Falls

Did you know that it's more than twice as high as Niagara Falls?!

I’ve visited and even spent a night at the Snoqualmie Falls Salish Lodge & Spa, and I want to return with my family to see these stunning falls—the second most visited natural landmark in Washington, after Mount Rainier.

Quinault Rainforest

I preferred the Quinault Rainforest to the Hoh Rainforest. It was just as beautiful, and a LOT less crowded. -TripAdvisor review

In addition to the two campgrounds in the Quinault Valley, the area offers a variety of other camping and lodging options.

Tree of Life

The Sitka Spruce has exposed roots, hovers over a gaping space between two cliffs, and clings to the earth with its stubborn roots on either side. If you’re a Twilight fan, you can find accommodations in nearby Forks to see the tree and the legendary vampire town.

Rome Film Festival 2008: 'Twilight' - Premiere Getty Images loading...

Forks

My dad spent his high school days here. Back then, before the Spotted Owl, Forks was a tough logging town. Now, as mentioned earlier, it's all about Bella and Team Jacob or Team Edward. If you loved the epic Twilight Films, consider taking the Forks Twilight Tours.

Lake Crescent

Located near Port Angeles, Lake Crescent is a glacially formed lake. It is known for its crystal-clear waters and mostly untouched shoreline. If you love fishing, you can find two unique fish species: Beadslee and Crescenti trout, which are not found anywhere else on Earth.

