Washington State offers families an exceptional quality of life on both sides of the majestic Cascade Mountains, from the misty gray skies of the Puget Sound region to sunnier Eastern Washington communities. It's no wonder the Evergreen State continues to attract newcomers.

The backend of Wenatchee's Saddle Rock via Canva The backend of Wenatchee's Saddle Rock via Canva loading...

In Wenatchee , my hometown in the heart of apple country, population growth has surged as people seek more space, sunshine, and affordability. Recent Redfin data highlights influxes from Western Washington (especially Seattle), Western Oregon, California, and even far-flung places like Louisiana and Houston, Texas. Residents trade big-city traffic and high costs for outdoor adventures, community spirit, and a thriving local economy.

This Small Town Was Nationally Recognized

Meanwhile, Camas — a charming small town of about 27,000 along the Columbia River in southwest Washington — stands out nationally. Money.com's recent "50 Best Places to Live" list included Camas for its blend of a strong job market, reasonable housing (relative to the region), low poverty rates, and top-rated public schools.

Photo by Tim Bogdanov on Unsplash Camas, WA (Photo by Tim Bogdanov on Unsplash) loading...

Once centered on a historic paper mill built in 1883 and still operating today, Camas nearly collapsed during the 2008 recession, with downtown vacancy nearing 60%. But proud locals rallied through the Downtown Camas Association's "Mill Town Renaissance," revitalizing the area with public-private investments. Today, tree-lined streets buzz with life: diners enjoy al fresco breakfasts at Natalia’s Café, wine lovers sip at Camas Cellars, and art enthusiasts browse the Attic Gallery. Historic gems like the renovated Liberty Theater and Camas Hotel shine anew.

Camas proves resilience and vision can transform hardship into vibrancy, honoring its industrial past while embracing a walkable, welcoming present. Whether east or west of the Cascades, Washington towns like these deliver the American dream: affordability, opportunity, and natural beauty.

