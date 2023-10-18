Washington State Residents Love *This* Cereal!

I love a good cold cereal, get me the biggest bowl in the house, a decent sized spoon and some nice cold milk (even though it gives me stomach issues, please still give me real milk for my cereal) poured all over top Fruity pebbles or Lucky Charms, or what about Apple Jacks... Mm... my mouth is salivating.

Did you know:

"The first cereal ever made, Granula, was invented by James Caleb Jackson in 1863." - Source

What is Washington State's favorite cereal though? Are we plain jane or fruity and fun? Find out below!

Cheerios -

New Hampshire is the only state to claim Cheerios as their favorite. Honestly, Keep them New Hampshire... Unless you have extra sugar, I'm good.

Cookie Crisp -

This dessert in a bowl is enjoyed by several states! New Jersey, Maryland, Kentucky, Iowa and even Idaho! Man, my mom never let me have cookie crisp for morning breakfast (sorry to call you out like that mom, but you didn't!)

Cap'n Crunch -

Now, I couldn't find a decent picture of these Tear-the-roof-of-your-mouth cereal, but that's ok. States like Alaska, Delaware and Utah enjoy the mouth murdering cereal!

Ok, so I know I have given you ever state it seems like except Washington, so where do we land on the sugary morning express?

Froot Loops -

Froot Loops, loved by 8 different states including, Washington State!

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the most liked among the states with a close second being Froot Loops.

Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas all love Froot Loops as much as Washington State. High Five!

Check out all the favorite from around the US

Maybe you enjoy your cereal for a late-night snack or right when you wake up. Enjoy and don't forget to pour the milk second.

As for me? I will enjoy my favorite bowl of Fruity Pebbles, in the shape of a square, held together by marshmallows. (See Pic Below)

