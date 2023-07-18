Washington State’s: Did You Know…

There are many interesting facts about Washington State, but did you know these facts...

Washington State: Did You Know:

1. The State has 2 official mammals. The Orca, and the Olympic Marmot.

2. The Official State Veggie is a Walla Walla Sweet Onion.

3. Petrified Wood is our official Stone.... Interesting.

4. Washington is the only state named after a President... George Washington.

5. Washington State produces a little over 50% of the United State's apples.

6.There are 29 Federally recognized Native Tribes in Washington.

7. Washington State is about the size of Syria (the country) and a bit larger than Cambodia.

8. There are 20 Ski resorts in Washington.

9. Panama Hotel in Seattle WA has the very last remaining Japanese Bathhouse in the US.

10. Washington state is also known for its production of Spearmint Oil.

First of all, I had no idea about the Spearmint oil, that's really cool! Second, Washington state is vast yet small in the eyes of a local (me). From exploring the mountain ranges to swimming in the Columbia River. It's simply... Home.

You could call Seattle home, Wenatchee, or even the Methow Valley home, no matter what though, this is our state and it's magnificent!

Learn more about Washington State here.

Enjoy the facts of Washington as well as Washington State itself. Home of the Evergreen trees... Salmon and the great outdoors that you could drool over!

