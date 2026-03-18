Prom Dress Giveaway at the former Veterans’ Warehouse building in North Avenue Plaza, 1219 N. Wenatchee Ave.—right across from the Buzz Inn and next to the Red Lion Hotel. The Women’s Service League of NCW (WSL) is getting ready to make magic for local high school girls. This weekend, Friday, March 21st, and Saturday, March 22nd, 2026, the non-profit will host its annualat the former Veterans’ Warehouse building in North Avenue Plaza, 1219 N. Wenatchee Ave.—right across from the Buzz Inn and next to the Red Lion Hotel.

A Dress for Every Girl

Hundreds of beautiful prom dresses—new and gently used—have been collected by devoted WSL volunteers and are ready for young women from all across North Central Washington, from Wenatchee to Omak, Cashmere to Moses Lake, and even farther. There’s a dress for everyone, in every size, color, and style, plus shoes and accessories to match.

Personal Touches and Friendly Support

Seamstresses will be on hand to make small adjustments—like hemming or fixing straps—so each girl leaves feeling comfortable and confident. Friendly volunteers will help with choices, making the experience fun and stress-free.

Open to All: How to Attend

The event is free and open to all high school students in the region. Just bring your student ID for entry. Last year, 325 girls came and 243 found their perfect dress, turning prom dreams into reality. This Saturday (March 21st) and Sunday (March 22nd) at the former Veterans’ Warehouse building in North Avenue Plaza, 1219 N. Wenatchee Ave.

2026 Prom Dress Giveaway Details (via WSL of NCW) 2026 Prom Dress Giveaway Details (via WSL of NCW) loading...

Prizes, Donations, and Community Support

To make the event extra special, the league will raffle off prizes donated by local businesses, such as professional hair styling, photography sessions, flowers, and nail services. Donations are still being accepted through Friday, March 21, at Banner Bank in Wenatchee.

About the Women’s Service League

WSL was founded in 2008 as the Junior Service League of Wenatchee and now embraces a broader community vision. Through events like this, WSL shows how a little kindness can turn ordinary days into unforgettable memories. In a valley known for its orchards and strong community spirit, the Prom Dress Giveaway makes sure every girl has the chance to shine on prom night.

For more information, visit wslncw.org. Let’s keep the sparkle alive.

SouthCoast Prom Fashion Throughout the Years Throwback look at prom fashion on the SouthCoast Gallery Credit: Michael Rock