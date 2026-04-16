The AppleSox are boosting their pitching and catching by adding three new players in Wenatchee. Pitchers AJ Cox and Derek Render, plus catcher Michael Podstreleny, each bring their own background, but all are eager to prove themselves in the West Coast League.

Solid Relief Pitcher added to AppleSox Lineup

AppleSox 2026 Roster addition: AJ Cox (Via Wenatchee AppleSox) AppleSox 2026 Roster addition: AJ Cox (Via Wenatchee AppleSox) loading...

AJ Cox is 6-foot-4 and brings a strong presence to the mound. He started out at Cal State Bakersfield but found his stride at Folsom Lake College. This spring, he posted a 1.86 ERA and 30 strikeouts, making him a promising relief pitcher for the AppleSox at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Impressive High School Star will be rebooting in Wenatchee

AppleSox 2026 Roster addition: Derek Render (Via Wenatchee AppleSox) AppleSox 2026 Roster addition: Derek Render (Via Wenatchee AppleSox) loading...

Derek Render is set to pitch for the team as well. While his one appearance at Utah Tech led to a high ERA, his high school stats are impressive. He was a top shortstop in Nevada and finished with a 2.12 career ERA. Render is a versatile player looking to get back to his best in the Valley.

Another top California Prep ballplayer is coming to help Wenatchee

AppleSox 2026 Roster addition: Michael Podstreleny (via Wenatchee AppleSox) AppleSox 2026 Roster addition: Michael Podstreleny (via Wenatchee AppleSox) loading...

The third newcomer is Michael Podstreleny, a switch-hitting catcher from UC Irvine. He was a top prospect in California during high school, hitting .346 with power as a senior. While he hasn’t had many college at-bats yet, his steady defense and hitting potential could make him a key player behind the plate.

For these three players, this summer is more than just hot weather in the Wenatchee Valley. It’s their chance to turn potential into real results.

The AppleSox Tradition and Community

The AppleSox have always been an important step for college players who want to improve their skills against strong competition and enjoy the unique supportive atmosphere of the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee has always been a great place for college players to grow, with games under the lights, passionate fans, and the beautiful North Central Washington scenery. Watch for these three new Gaels when the AppleSox take the field in June. Summer nights at the ballpark are about to get even better.

What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in?

The Wenatchee AppleSox are a top collegiate summer baseball team that brings talented college players to the Wenatchee Valley. These athletes use wood bats and play in the West Coast League (WCL), a leading developmental league with teams from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. The WCL is similar to professional minor-league baseball. The AppleSox have won five West Coast League championships, which is the second-most in league history.

When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin?

The 2026 AppleSox season starts on the road in Edmonton on Friday, May 29. The home opener is Friday, June 5, when the AppleSox host Kamloops at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The team will play 29 home games through mid-August. Season tickets are available now at applesox.com/season-tickets.

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