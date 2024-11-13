East Wenatchee Police Department (EWPD) is adding a hydrogen-powered vehicle to it's fleet. EWPD is believed to be the first police agency in the country to deploy a hydrogen-powered vehicle.

Douglas County PUD and the City of East Wenatchee announced a partnership through a collaboration with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation and Toyota.

The PUD received four used Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicles threough a Toyota initiative inended to showcase the potential of renewable hydrogen as a clean fuel source.

“We’re excited to explore the viability of hydrogen fuel cells in our community and encourage other agencies with fleet vehicles to consider adding hydrogen-powered cars to their operations,” said Gary Ivory, General Manager of Douglas PUD.

“The East Wenatchee Police Department’s use of the Mirai will provide valuable real-world data to help us understand the practical benefits and challenges of hydrogen technology as we continue to expand its use.”

The utility is constructing a renewable hydrogen production facility near Baker Flats north of East Wenatchee with commercial production expected to begin in early 2025. The plant will produce hydrogen and help reduce maintenance costs at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Hydrogen is created by a process that separates the hydrogen and oxygen molecules in water through electrolysis.

According to a news release, the interlocal agreement with Douglas PUD allows the City of East Wenatchee to lease a 2019 Toyota Mirai for four years, with the price of hydrogen not to exceed the current cost of fuel. The lease will automatically renew but the City or the PUD can cancel.

East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson contacted Douglas PUD's General Manager about an opportunity to test the Toyota Mirai in the department’s fleet. “Our department drives more miles than the PUD, so this is an ideal chance to learn from our experience. We’re eager to see how hydrogen-powered vehicles perform in a law enforcement setting and help refine the integration of hydrogen fuel cells into our operations,” Chief Johnson said.

The partnership is the second between the East Wenatchee Police Department and Douglas County PUD. In 2023, both agencies started an electric fleet vehicle infrastructure pilot project when the department added a fully electric vehicle, also among the first in the country to do so.

“We’ve already seen significant success with the Ford Lightning EV truck,” Chief Johnson said. “It costs about $3 per shift to charge, compared to $50–$70 per shift for traditional fuel. These types of opportunities help us explore new options that are both cost-effective and environmentally sustainable.”

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said “We value our relationship with Douglas County PUD and together we’re making important strides that will help improve efficiency and reduce our environmental impact, paving the way for a brighter future for our community.”

Crawford said the vehicle will be used for administrative or non-patrol duty.