Moses Lake Man Arrested After Being Linked To Car Thefts, Burglaries

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say they linked him to multiple reports of vehicle theft and burglary.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Tomas Diaz-Layna was arrested Tuesday afternoon during the execution of a search warrant at his home in Moses Lake.

Investigators say they found evidence that Layna was involved in several property crimes near Ritzville, as well as neighboring Whitman County.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and motor vehicle theft, along with other pending charges.