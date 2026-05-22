If you are in the mood for something sweet, you should check out one of Wenatchee’s best-kept secrets: La Casa del Bolillo. The name means "House of Bread Rolls," and this local bakery specializes in traditional Mexican baked goods. They are famous for their bolillo, a soft and crusty bread that makes the perfect base for authentic tortas.

Authentic Mexican Pan Dulce and Bolillos in Wenatchee

But there is much more to enjoy here than just bread. A coworker recently brought a pink bakery box to our office filled with different kinds of pan dulce, or sweet bread. Each pastry tasted better than the last, and everyone quickly found their favorites. Still, one treat stood out from the rest.

The Famous Coconut Donut That Won Over the Office

The coconut donut, right there in the center.

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Covered in sweet frosting and packed with shredded coconut, it quickly became everyone’s favorite in the office. Even coworkers who usually avoid coconut desserts loved it, saying it was the best they had ever tried. It was gone so fast that someone went back the next morning to buy three more.

Savory Stuffed Breads Worth a Visit to Wenatchee Avenue

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If you are not into sweets, La Casa del Bolillo still has something for you. Their savory options are just as good. The cream cheese, ham, and jalapeño-stuffed bread is a must-try, with a perfect balance of flavors and just the right amount of spice.

Whether you have loved traditional Mexican pastries for years or are trying them for the first time, this friendly neighborhood bakery is worth a visit.

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You will find La Casa del Bolilloat at 1250 N. Wenatchee Avenue, right across the parking lot from Sumo Hibachi and Sushi.

Just a heads up: these fresh-baked treats are very addictive.

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