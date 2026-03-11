Stacker recently looked at Yelp data from March 2025 for places near Wenatchee with at least 20 burger reviews. They focused on independent and local spots, leaving out big national chains. This gives us a new, community-focused look at where to find the best burgers right now.

The TOP Nine Burgers in the Wenatchee Area

Starting off our countdown at #9 is Bob's Classic Brass & Brew, a local favorite known for its lively atmosphere and pub-style burgers. While it may not have the highest rating, regulars love the hearty portions and friendly service that make it a Wenatchee staple.

At #8, Bob's Burgers and Brew - East Wenatchee, you'll find a reliable spot for classic burgers and a diverse menu. Diners appreciate its comfortable setting and consistent quality, making it a popular choice for families and groups.

#7 is Larry's Drive In, which brings retro charm and speedy service. Locals love the nostalgia factor, classic drive-in experience, and crispy fries alongside their burgers.

Coming in at #6, Rail Station & Ale House boasts a 3.8 out of 5 rating from 510 reviews. Known for its casual vibe and creative burger specials, it's a go-to for those seeking variety and a local beer to pair with their meal.

Dizzy D's secures the #5 spot as a budget-friendly gem at 501 North Western Ave. Reviewers highlight its affordable prices and no-frills approach to classic burgers done right.

At #4 is Monitor Hot Rod Cafe, blending burgers with ice cream nostalgia at 2960 Easy St. It's a hit with families and anyone craving a side of vintage Americana with their meal.

#3 belongs to Ez's Burger Deluxe (1950 North Wenatchee Ave., 205 reviews), celebrated for drive-in classics and its signature EZ sauce. Its loyal following loves the old-school vibe and quick, tasty service.

Mission Burgers & Chicken comes in at #2 (900 South Wenatchee Ave., 4.4/5, 83 reviews). This spot is famous for its original smashburger, juicy double patties, and fresh-cut fries—messy, delicious, and a must-try.

#1 burger in the Wenatchee area goes to Cafe Jazmin Diner in Cashmere (200 Apple Annie Ave.), earning a stellar 4.7/5 from 34 reviews. This cozy spot shines for breakfast and brunch but delivers serious burger cred too—reviewers rave about perfectly seasoned patties, melty cheese, crisp fries, and homemade touches like their sourdough. It's a short scenic drive from Wenatchee, worth it for that classic diner vibe.

Burgers are still North Central Washington’s favorite comfort food: juicy, simple, and always satisfying. Whether you want a smashburger or a classic diner burger, the Wenatchee area has plenty to offer. Head out and find your new favorite. What’s your top pick? Share it in the comments. I’m always on the hunt for the next great burger.

