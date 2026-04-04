Wenatchee Valley families filling Easter baskets this weekend may notice a familiar frustration at the checkout: chocolate prices remain stubbornly high, even as the cost of raw cocoa has dropped dramatically.

From Cocoa Costs to Shrinkflation: Why Candy Prices Remain High

Cocoa, the key ingredient in Easter bunnies, eggs, and foil-wrapped treats, hit a record high of around $12,000 per ton in 2024 due to severe weather and supply issues in West Africa. This year, prices have fallen sharply to about $3,300 per ton. Yet many chocolate Easter candies are smaller and more expensive for the second year in a row, according to consumer assessments.

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Why the disconnect? Confectionery makers purchased and hedged cocoa months in advance when prices were still sky-high. Much of this year’s Easter inventory was produced using that costly supply, so retailers haven’t yet passed along the savings. Manufacturers have also turned to shrinkflation — smaller portions — and diversified ingredients to manage volatility.

When Will Wenatchee Shoppers See Relief at the Checkout?

For local shoppers at Wenatchee Costco, Safeway, or the farmers market, that means pricier baskets for kids hunting eggs in the orchard or after church services. Some popular hollow eggs and bunnies carry noticeable markups compared to just a couple of years ago.

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Experts say relief could arrive later in 2026, potentially making holiday treats more affordable by Christmas. For now, though, Easter 2026 is feeling the lag. Washington families might consider stretching their budgets with non-chocolate alternatives, local fruit, or homemade treats this year.

The sweet news? Lower cocoa costs should eventually ease pressure on candy aisles across the state.

Most Popular Chocolates and Candy - Easter 2026 Pastel colors and sugary candy treats are flooding the aisles of grocery stores right now. Easter is almost here and if you need help figuring out what candy to put in the Easter baskets, DoorDash just released the top 10 Easter candies for 2026. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio