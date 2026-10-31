It was a busy week for Wenatchee High School students.

Wenatchee High has two athletes headed to state. Junior Lily Hansen won the district diving championship at the Moses Lake meet. She’s also the only Panther competing in both swimming and diving, which means a lot of time in the pool.

Lily Hansen (Junior) via Wenatchee High School Lily Hansen (Junior) via Wenatchee High School

Sophomore Brooklyn Biwer placed 13th at the cross-country district meet to qualify for state. Cross country is a sport where a few seconds can decide a season, and she made the cut.

Brooklyn Biwer (Sophomore) via Wenatchee High School Brooklyn Biwer (Sophomore) via Wenatchee High School

Congratulations to both. Qualifying for state takes plenty of early mornings and long practices that nobody sees.

Cooking Up Business Plans

Over in Mr. Slife’s Advanced Foods class, students spent the semester building their own food trucks, at least on paper. Each group created a menu, business cards, a truck design, and, most importantly, a dish to serve.

Congratulations to Ireland Dedmon, Reyna Betancourt, and Ivania Juarez via WHS Congratulations to Ireland Dedmon, Reyna Betancourt, and Ivania Juarez via WHS

On competition day, every group presented its final dish and business plan to a panel of judges. The panel included Wenatchee High staff and local restaurant owners, so students got real feedback from people who run kitchens.

The winner was El Pasado. Congratulations to Ireland Dedmon, Reyna Betancourt, and Ivania Juarez, who drew on the flavors of the past. The class teaches students to build great food and great businesses, and that’s a useful skill.

WHS Musicians Perform at Sarge Huber Honor Festival

WHS Musicians Perform at Sarge Huber Honor Festival in Omak via Wenatchee High School WHS Musicians Perform at Sarge Huber Honor Festival in Omak via Wenatchee High School

7 students in chamber choir and 13 in wind ensemble performed alongside students from across NCW at the Sarge Huber Honor Festival in Omak last week. The performers represent the top 10% of band and choir students in North Central Washington. Their school music directors selected them for this once-every-two-year event. Congratulations to all of the Wenatchee students selected to participate!

A Season on the Road for the Golden Apple Band

Golden Apple Band and Colorguard in Yakima via WHS Golden Apple Band and Colorguard in Yakima via WHS

The Golden Apple Band and Colorguard wrapped up their fall competition season this past weekend. The group performed its show, RED, across the state. Here’s how it went.

At the Harvest Marching Band Festival in Yakima, the band finished 8th overall. It also placed 4th and earned Best Visual in the AAA Division. At the Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett, it placed 5th. And at the Sunset Festival of Bands in Sumner, it took 2nd in Division II and won Best Colorguard in Division II.

None of that happens by accident. It takes the dedication of the band and colorguard directors, late nights, and endless support from parents and the GA Band Boosters. Rachel Reeg, a Boosters member, took the photos from Yakima.

Here’s to a good season. Congratulations to everyone at Wenatchee High, and good luck to Hansen and Biwer at state.

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