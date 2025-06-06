A few years ago, my wife and I tried to buy a home here in Wenatchee. The process involved a bidding war against a family from the Seattle area, and we lost. This happened again soon after, with the same outcome. In both instances, the buyers had just sold their homes in Western Washington, so they came in with cash—lots of it.

Real Estate in North Central Washington is highly desired.

A fair number of families from Western Washington have recently focused on homes in the greater Wenatchee area due to the affordable real estate.

What is the average home value in America (April of 2025)

The typical home value in the United States was $365,887.

Home values have increased via Canva Canva loading...

Financing your home with higher interest rates can be a challenge

The current rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage loan (as of May 2025) is 6.81%. Home prices are affected by various factors that influence the asking price.

What town in the Greater Wenatchee area has the most expensive real estate?

Stacker created a ranking of cities based on the current (April 2025) average home prices in the Greater Wenatchee area, utilizing data from Zillow.

#15. Waterville, WA

Typical home value: $312,098

7-year price change: +35.9% (just under $200,000 in 2018)

#14. Brewster, WA

Typical home value: $314,242

7-year price change: +37.3% ($205,000 in 2018)

#13. Rock Island, WA

Typical home value: $431,336

7-year price change: +56.9% (just under $270,000 in 2018)

#12. Entiat, WA

Typical home value: $442,509

7-year price change: +37.9% ($280.000 in 2018)

#11. Peshastin, WA

Typical home value: $470,420

7-year price change: +28.8% ($315,000 in 2018)

keys to your new home via Canva Canva loading...

#10. Malaga, WA

Typical home value: $485,793

7-year price change: +35.8% ($305,000 in 2018)

#9. Wenatchee, WA

Typical home value: $489,680=

7-year price change: +36.7% ($305,000 in 2018)

#8. Chelan, WA

Typical home value: $490,462

7-year price change: +26.0% ($340,000 in 2018)

#7. Carlton, WA (Methow Valley)

Typical home value: $506,574

7-year price change: +41.6% ($345,000 in 2018)

#6. Cashmere, WA

Typical home value: $507,016

7-year price change: +32.7% ($320,000 in 2018)

Your new home via Canva Canva loading...

#5. East Wenatchee, WA

Typical home value: $512,444

7-year price change: +29.6% ($320,000 in 2018)

#4. Winthrop, WA

Typical home value: $619,562

7-year price change: +59.2% ($415,000 in 2018)

#3. Leavenworth, WA

Typical home value: $656,347

7-year price change: +42.8% ($440,000 in 2018)

#2. Manson, WA

Typical home value: $711,669

7-year price change: +47.3% ($445,000 in 2018)

#1. Orondo, WA

Typical home value: $723,895

7-year price change: +63.5% ($455,000 in 2018)

Here's What $14.25 Million Can Buy You in Eastern Washington Imagine nearly 900 acres on beautiful Brownie Lake - your private lake. A 12,000-square-foot custom log home includes an 8,000-square-foot spa pavilion: equestrian facilities, a private rifle range, and a large and expansive workshop. 31,600 Square Feet of Luxury, the Duttons would love. Gallery Credit: PendOreilleRealty.com