A selection of Easter Sunday Worship services around the Wenatchee area;

Sage Hills Church 1601 Fifth Street, Wenatchee

6 Easter services this year, three on Saturday, April 19th, at 3pm, 4:30pm & 6pm, and ar three services on Easter Sunday, April 20th, at 8:30am, 10am, and 11:30am

Grace City Church 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee

--Saturday, April 19th 5pm & 7pm Easter Sunday April 20th, 8;00am, 9:45am & 11:30am

St. Joseph's Catholic Church 625 S. Elliott Ave. Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 7:00 am English, 9:00 am English, 11:00 am Spanish, 1:00 pm Spanish *No 5:00 pm Mass

St. Paul's Lutheran Church 312 Palouse Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:15am

Hope Church 11 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 11:00am

Eastmont Baptist Church 400 S. Kentucky Ave. East Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 6:00am (Sunrise service) and 10:30am (English)

First United Methodist Church 941 Washington Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 8:00am & 10:15am

St. Luke's Episcopal Church 428 King Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:00am

Grace Lutheran Church 1408 Washington Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:30am

Celebration Lutheran Church 801 8th Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:00am

Sunnyslope Church 3330 School Street, Wenatchee, WA

-- Sunday @ 10:30am

Wenatchee First Assembly of God 1520 McKittrick Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:00am

Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 9:30am

Awaken Church 2 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Saturday @ 7:00 pm, Sunday @ 8:30am, 10:00a, and 11:30am

Calvary Crossroads Church 1301 Maple Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:30am

Columbia Grove Covenant Church 19 McElmurry Ln, East Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:00am

St. James Episcopal Church in Cashmere 222 Cottage Ave, Cashmere, WA

-- Sunday @ 9:00am

Service times were posted on church social media and websites. If you have questions about pre-service activities, check with the churches directly.

