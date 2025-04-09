The Chelan Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC) is going to unusual lengths to raise money--literally, to the end of climbing ropes over the edge of a tall building for a good cause.

The social service agency non-profit is hosting the first of it's kind Over The Edge Fundraiser on Saturday, April 19th at the Residence Inn, Wenatchee. Participants who have signed up to raise pledge donations for CDCAC get to rappel down the side of the five story hotel, next to Walla Walla Point Park.

It's a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience, conducted under the guidance and supervision of a professional organization Over The Edge that has conducted these corporate fundraisers throughout North America since 2004.

Participants will be outfitted in a safety harness and can control the speed of their descent down the side of the Residence Inn at their own comfort level. A minimum $100 donation is all participants need to raise to reserve a slot in the Go Down For Good event as space is limited.

For more information and to register to rappel or donate, visit CDCAC.org or call (509) 662-6156