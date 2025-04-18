Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Seeks Vet-Tech

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) seeks a full-time Licensed Veterinary Technician.

WVHS recently hired a full-time veterinarian, Dr. Rebecca Bozarth, which means the organization is ready to hire a vet-tech.

Get our free mobile app

"If you are incredibly passionate about animal welfare and want to make a real difference in the lives of pets and people who love them, I’d love to have you on our team," Dr. Bozarth said. "This addition will allow us to fully staff the clinic and increase the number of public-facing services we offer to the community."

Executive Director BJ Andersen says WVHS is looking for someone who has a bit of experience but they will take someone who is fresh out of their program.

"We do all kinds of surgery so it's assisting the veterinarians with the spay, neuter and all kinds of asssorted other things," Andersen said. "We're also doing dentals, which our licensed vet-techs can do for us. Just really looking for someone who wants to be part of a collaborative team and helping both shelter animals and publically-owned animals."

The position offers a pay range of $54,000-$63,4000 per year with a sign on bonus or relocation assistance of $2,500.

More information when you click here.