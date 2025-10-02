Our shopping habits have shifted in the last couple of decades. Residents in the Wenatchee Valley and all over the state have seen some national chains say goodbye over the past few years.

Rue21

A long-time favorite place to buy your favorite rock band t-shirt at the mall. The iconic company for teen accessories declared bankruptcy and closed its Wenatchee Valley Mall location in June of 2024.

Sonic Drive-in

I really liked taking my family here for burgers and milkshakes. Sonic left its Wenatchee Avenue location in 2022 due to poorly run local ownership.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts

A favorite place to grab craft supplies. Joann's corporate offices announced it was shutting down its East Wenatchee location in February of this year.

Big Lots

I loved dipping into this Olds Station location and grabbing a handful of candy and candy bars before seeing a movie next door. Big Lots closed its Wenatchee store last year at this time.

Rite-Aid

This pharmacy/drug store, located in the old Wenatchee Valley North Mall, closed just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold of the world in March 2020.

Shopko

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based chain had a good run in Wenatchee before shutting its doors in the Spring of 2019. Its location is now the site of Winco Foods.

Carl’s Jr.

I was part of its soft opening on Grant Road back in June of 2016. Unfortunately, Carl's Jr. shuttered its windows and said goodbye to East Wenatchee this past August.

Starbucks recently shut down over 400 locations nationwide, including its newly remodeled “pick-up and leave…don’t you dare stay here and visit” location this past Sunday.

Unfortunately, in the past several years, the national chain closings in the greater Wenatchee area have far outnumbered the openings.

Here is a look at which chains are closing or have closed locations in 2025.

