Thursday night, the curtain rises on a tradition now 20 years old. The Wenatchee School District’s All-District Musical is bringing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella to the Wenatchee High School Auditorium, and the cast is huge. A total of 153 students are involved, from second graders to high school veterans.

WHS Presents WHS Presents

That mix is the point. Younger kids get to work alongside experienced high school theater students, who teach by example. Directed by Paul and Kelly Atwood and produced by Marie Scanlon, the show has full-scale choreography and period-inspired costumes. It also has the Rodgers and Hammerstein score everyone knows.

Behind the scenes, student crews run the lighting, set design, audio, and backstage logistics. If the show runs smoothly, you’ll never notice them. That’s their job.

Dates, Times, and Where to Go

WHS Presents WHS Presents

All performances are at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave. Eight shows run over two weekends: six evening performances and two matinees.

The first weekend runs Thursday, November 12, through Saturday, November 14, with shows at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. The second weekend runs Thursday, November 19, through Saturday, November 21, with the same schedule. The final show is the 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, November 21.

WHS Presents WHS Presents

Tickets and Why It Matters

Reserved seating and general admission tickets are available at WHSPresents.com. Buying ahead is a good idea, since the opening weekend tends to draw families who want to see their own kids on stage.

The All-District Musical showcases the district’s performing arts program and brings theater fans, families, and community supporters under one roof. It’s a good way to support students who’ve spent weeks rehearsing. Bring a friend, and bring flowers for a student performer if you can.

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