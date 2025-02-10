Fentanyl Contaminating Area Methamphetamine Supply

Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) urgently warns the community about fentanyl contamination in the local methamphetamine supply.

"We recognize that fentanyl overdoses are devastating families across our community," says Health Administrator Dr. Kristen Hosey. "This warning is not about assigning blame but about saving lives. We urge everyone to look out for each other, talk openly about the risks, and know where to find. By working together, we can prevent unnecessary deaths and protect our loved ones.”

Local healthcare partners have informed the health department of the contamination.

Washington State Department of Health data shows a little more than 2,700 people died of opioid overdoses in 2022 - a rate of nearly 37-and-a-half people per 100,000 in the state.

Chelan County saw a slightly higher rate of almost 38 opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 in 2022.

CDHD describes fentanyl as a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and can cause fatal overdoses. Individuals using other drugs like meth have no way of knowing if fentanyl is contaminating their dosage.

The department asks you to call 911 right away if you suspect someone is overdosing. You can identify an overdose if you see someone having difficulty breathing, blue lips or fingertips, loss of consciousness, or pinpoint pupils, which indicates a severe overdose.

Community members, even non-drug users, can save a life by carrying Naxalone or "Narcan." You can find the life-saving drug at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Alano Club in Wenatchee, or the People's Harm Reduction Alliance (a free mail order program).

Those who are using are advised to not use alone, and to seek treatment if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse.