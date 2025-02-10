The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has provided guidance from the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Centers For Disease Control on Avian Influenza and the danger to cats.

There has been a report of a cat fatality in Oregon in December, 2024.

Check out these links from Washington State Dept. of Agriculture, the American Veterinary Medical Association, and the CDC for more details but here are a few key facts to be aware

What is Avian Influenza?

Avian influenza is a virus that primarily effects birds, ferrets, and more recently been detected in cattle (including dairy cattle). This virus can also spread to cats. There have been sporadic reports of Avian Influenza infecting cats for over a year. There are also rare reports of Avian Influenza affecting people. This is of great concern, both for the illness of the animals that are infected, but also for the population at large because there is risk of Avian Influenza sharing genetic material with other influenza viruses and leading to a pandemic.

What are the symptoms in cats?

Cats can show neurologic symptoms such as seizures, blindness, changes in their mental status, acute respiratory distress including severe breathing difficulty, severe pneumonia, fever, jaundice, or even sudden death.

How do cats get Avian Influenza?

Cats that eat birds, raw milk, or raw meat are at higher risk for exposure to Avian Influenza. The cat that died from Avian Influenza in Oregon this month was exposed by eating Northwest Naturals brand 2# Feline Turkey Recipe Raw and Frozen pet food (this food has been recalled).

How can I prevent my cat from getting Avian Influenza?

Do not feed your pets raw food or raw milk.

Keep your cat indoors to prevent hunting and eating birds.

Can I get Avian Influenza from my cat?

It is possible but unlikely that you would get Avian Influenza from your cat. There have not been any recognized cases of people getting Avian Influenza from a cat so far. However, if your cat is sick, please take precautions such as minimalizing handling your cat, wearing a mask, and washing your hands with soap and water. Seek veterinary attention.

If you have human influenza, please do your best to avoid contact with your cat, as a precaution to help avoid virus recombination.

If you think your cat may have Avian Influenza, please seek veterinary attention right away.

Learn more about Avian Influenza:

https://www.cdc.gov/flu-in-animals/about/cat-flu.html

https://agr.wa.gov/about-wsda/blog-posts?article=41686