Ritzville Man Arrested for Stolen Gun and Road Signs

Adams County Sheriff's Office

A 36-year-old Ritzville man is in custody as the Adams County Sheriff's Office seized a stolen firearm and more than 40 road signs.

According to a Adams County Sheriff's Office social media post, the Ritzville Police Department requested assistance for the theft a firearm from a mechanic shop on Saturday in Ritzville.

Deputies identified John R. Dew as the primary suspect and established probable cause for his arrest.

After obtaining a search warrant of Dew's residence, authorities recovered the stolen firearm and more than 40 suspected stolen road signs.

It's actually quite a collection - road signs, railroad crossing signs, street name signs, stop signs. You name it - this guy had it.

Dew is facing charges of theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, alien in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property in the first degree.

