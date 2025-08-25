Quincy Road Rage Ends With Arrest, Gun Charges

A 20-year-old Quincy man was arrested Sunday after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident.

According to the Quincy Police Departmet, Raymundo Chavarin was driving erratically near Quincy Middle School around 2:30 p.m. when he displayed — but did not point — a firearm at another motorist. The driver reported the threat to police.

Officers took Chavarin into custody minutes later. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and displaying a weapon.

Police say Chavarin is known for reckless driving within Quincy city limits and has recently received multiple traffic citations.

