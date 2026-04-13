Two Washington natives are coming home to help the Wenatchee AppleSox this summer. Fans in the Wenatchee Valley will see some familiar faces in the Sox dugout, as local Wenatchee native Tyler Schuyleman and Monroe’s Harlan Rowe join the team for the upcoming season.

Wenatchee’s Tyler Schuyleman, RHP (Sophomore)

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Schuyleman grew up in Wenatchee, played at Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College before heading to Georgia Gwinnett (an NAIA baseball program that won the National title in 2021), located in the Atlanta, Georgia, metro. He’s pitched in four relief appearances this spring, with an ERA of 27.00 over three innings, and hopes to improve his game back on his hometown fields.

Monroe’s Harlan Rowe, RHP, (Sophomore)

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Rowe, from Lower Columbia College in Longview, is known for his versatility. He posted a 2.25 ERA last season and has not allowed a run this year, but he’s also made a mark as a hitter. Rowe has a career batting average of .301 with 68 hits, plenty of extra-base power, and a .336 average in 2024 that led his team. He can play designated hitter, outfield, or first base, making him a valuable all-around player. Fans are excited to watch these local talents take the field in Wenatchee this summer.

The AppleSox Tradition and Community

The AppleSox have always been an important step for college players who want to improve their skills against strong competition and enjoy the unique supportive atmosphere of the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee has always been a great place for college players to grow, with games under the lights, passionate fans, and the beautiful North Central Washington scenery. Watch for these three new Gaels when the AppleSox take the field in June. Summer nights at the ballpark are about to get even better.

What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in?

The Wenatchee AppleSox are a top collegiate summer baseball team that brings talented college players to the Wenatchee Valley. These athletes use wood bats and play in the West Coast League (WCL), a leading developmental league with teams from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. The WCL is similar to professional minor-league baseball. The AppleSox have won five West Coast League championships, which is the second-most in league history.

When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin?

The 2026 AppleSox season starts on the road in Edmonton on Friday, May 29. The home opener is Friday, June 5, when the AppleSox host Kamloops at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The team will play 29 home games through mid-August. Season tickets are available now at applesox.com/season-tickets.

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